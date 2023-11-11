At Lifestyle Asia's glittery Diwali party, Tejasswi Prakash chose a stunning black dress featuring a string-like pallu, adding grace and sophistication to her ensemble. The fitting, long mermaid skirt accentuated her figure, giving the outfit a contemporary twist. To introduce a pop of color and contrast to her monochrome look, Tejasswi wore a glittery, sequin-embellished, multi-colored bralette. The shades of gold, pink, and turquoise not only added vibrancy but also created visual interest. The belt strapped to her waist served as the ultimate chic factor, defining her waist and adding a touch of modernity to the traditional attire. Tejasswi opted to forgo accessories, allowing her outfit to take center stage. This minimalistic approach emphasized the ensemble's elegance, keeping the focus on its key elements. For her makeup, Tejasswi chose a glammed-up look with a dewy base, pink blush, glossy pink lipstick, and mascara-coated lashes. This makeup choice complemented the overall festive and glamorous vibe of the occasion. Tejasswi Prakash Makes Fab Fashion Statement in Skimpy Crop Top Paired With Figure-Flattering Skirt (View Pics).

Check Out Tejasswi Prakash's Diwali Look:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tejasswi Prakash (@tejasswiprakash)

