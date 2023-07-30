Dua Lipa has posted yet another series of ravishing pictures in a sheer red outfit. The see-through part of her outfit showed off her fit figure perfectly. Even though it might look like a bodysuit but it is not, she paired the sheer dress with black underwear. The "Levitating" shared these effortless pictures on Insta and captioned them as, "charging my crystals." Dua Lipa Is an Enchantress in Sheer White Dress for Friend's Wedding in France (View Viral Pics).

Check Out Dua Lipa's Instagram Pics:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by DUA LIPA (@dualipa)

