Dua Lipa has shared some stunning pictures of her on social media. The "Levitating" singer took to her Instagram handle to share photos of her in a gorgeous metallic slip dress. Dua looks absolutely chic in her middle-parted straight hair look and nude makeup. The talented singer accessorised the look with a gold chain, rings and a stylish orange mini bag. Dua looks absolutely gorgeous posing alongside a beach in her latest Instagram pictures. "All I do is beach [sic]," the singer captioned the beautiful Instagram post. Dua Lipa Shares Droolworthy Vacation Photo Dump on Insta, Singer-Songwriter Serves Stunning Summer Looks (See Pics).

Check Dua Lipa's Instagram Post Here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by DUA LIPA (@dualipa)

