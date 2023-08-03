Dua Lipa always raised the style quotient with her stunning fashion sense. Recently the New Love singer shared a drool-worthy photo dump from her vacation. From a bikini to a minidress, Dua Lipa serves a streak of holiday-perfect looks for summer. In the first look, she is seen wearing a white silky mini dress accessorised with a cute woven handbag. The second look consisted of a lavender bikini with a matching oversized button-down shirt. The final look is a beautiful white mini dress with a halter neckline. She completed the ensemble with a beautiful silver pendant and earrings. Overall, Dua Lipa served some perfect summer vacation looks for fashion enthusiasts. Dua Lipa and Boyfriend Romain Gavras Photographed Post Date Night in London (View Pics).

See Pics Here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by DUA LIPA (@dualipa)

