International pop sensation Dua Lipa showcased her chic and tourist style in a captivating ensemble. The "Levitating" singer exuded a perfect blend of comfort and fashion as she rocked a striped shirt paired with denim shorts. Flaunting the tourist vibes, Dua effortlessly pulled off the casual yet trendy look. With her hair left open, she added a touch of glamour with a cool pair of sunglasses. Funky jewelry further enhanced her overall appeal. To complete her fashionable ensemble, Dua carried a jute tote bag, adding a chic and eco-friendly touch. Dua Lipa Walks With Arms Around Romain Gavras in Sweet Photo Shared for His Birthday! 'Dance the Night' Singer Wishes Him in French (View Pic).

Check Out The Pictures Here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by DUA LIPA (@dualipa)

