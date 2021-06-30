Apart from singing, pop star Dua Lipa is known for her striking fashion choices. The model-turned-singer enjoys a massive fan following on social media. She often shares her stunning pictures to keep her fans hooked. Recently, she has featured on the cover of Vanity Fair magazine (July/August edition). The diva took to her Instagram handle to share a few pictures from the latest Vanity Fair magazine's photoshoot. In the pictures, she can be seen donning various trendy outfits; however, on the cover photo, she can be seen donning a sexy lace corset bodysuit paired with stylish Manalo Blahnik heels. Take a look:

