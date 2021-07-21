Indian television star Hina Khan took to Instagram to wish her fans and followers Eid Mubarak on the occasion of Eid al-Adha 2021 on July 21. The 33-year-old Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 actress dressed up in an all-red ensemble, a bright red chikankari sharara set. Hina also went for a dewy-face makeup with bold red lips while leaving her wavy hair down to complete the festive look.

Check Out Hina Khan's Eid al-Adha Outfit:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by HK (@realhinakhan)

