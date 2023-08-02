Elli AvrRam is an avid social media user. She often shares some stunning photos of herself on Instagram and her fans go gaga over it. Recently, she took to her Instagram to share a series of pictures from her recent photoshoot and it is unmissable! In these photos, we can see the actress in a blue underwire cocktail mini-dress. She looks drop-dead gorgeous in this plunging neckline, opted for a no-makeup makeup look and hair was styled in beach waves. She captioned these pictures as, "Take my breathe away." Elli AvrRam Flashes Her Side B**b In A Multi-Coloured Monokini (View Pics).

Check Out Elli's Sexy and Hot Instagram Pics Here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Elli AvrRam (@elliavrram)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)