Elli AvrRam has shared some gorgeous pictures of her on social media. The Bollywood actress took to her Instagram handle to share photos of her in a red floral saree paired with a matching red sleeveless blouse. She styled her hair straight and opted for a rouged makeup look with blushed cheeks, nude lipstick shade, mascara-laden lashes, tinted eyeshadow and on-fleek brows. Elli accessorised the look with red stud earrings. "Walk like you own it [sic]," the Bollywood actress added in the caption of the stunning Instagram post. Elli's red floral saree serves major fashion inspiration for Karwa Chauth 2023 and the upcoming festive season. Karwa Chauth Sargi Thali Items: Meaning, Significance of Sargi – List of Food Items One Can Eat Before Observing Karva Chauth Vrat 2023.

Here's Elli AvrRam's Style:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Elli AvrRam (@elliavrram)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)