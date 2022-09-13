American singer Lizzo dropped pictures of her recent look from Emmys 2022 and we must say that her red ruffled gown reminds us of Deepika Padukone's pink ruffled gown from Cannes 2018! The ruffled tulle and long train grabbed the eyeballs of all those who look for some classic looks at the American award show. The singer, whose Watch Out For The Big Grrrls won the competition series Emmy, opted for Giambattista Valli Haute Couture dress and teamed it with diamond earrings. View pics of the beautiful singer below. Emmys 2022: Lizzo Wins First Emmy for ‘Watch Out for the Big Grrrls’, Gets Emotional During Acceptance Speech (Watch Video)

View Pics of Lizzo from Emmy Awards 2022:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lizzo (@lizzobeeating)

