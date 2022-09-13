Rapper Lizzo is on cloud nine as she bagged her first Emmy award on Tuesday.

Lizzo's Watch Out For The Big Grrrls, the Amazon Prime Video hosted by the singer, won the Emmy Award for Outstanding Competition Program, Deadline reported. The Amazon reality series, which follows the pop mega-star as she searches for a new squad of backup dancers to join her world tour, beat The Amazing Race, Nailed It!, Top Chef and The Voice as well as RuPaul's Drag Race at the award show. Met Gala 2022: Lizzo Plays Her Trusty Flute While Looking Drop-Dead Gorgeous in Black Silk Satin Dress.

Watch Video Here:

Lizzo accepts the #Emmy for competition series for #WatchOutForTheBigGrrrls: "When I was a little girl, all I wanted to see was me in the media. Someone fat like me. Black like me. Beautiful like me." https://t.co/h3GrtHDmKy pic.twitter.com/92upywX4Rh — Variety (@Variety) September 13, 2022

After receiving the trophy, Lizzo gave a stirring speech on stage. "The trophy is nice but my emotion is for these people who are on the stage with me. The stories that they shared are not that unique that just don't get the platform. Let's tell more stories," she said.

"When I was a little girl, all I wanted to see was me in the media. Someone fat like me, black like me, beautiful like me. If I could go back and little Lizzo something, I'd be like, you're going to see that person, but bitch it's going to have to be you. This is for my big girls," she added.

The series also won a couple of Emmys at last week's Creative Arts ceremony including Directing for a Reality Program and Picture Editing after scoring six nominations. Coldplay’s Chris Martin and Lizzo Joke About ‘Yellow’ Being Her Hook-Up Song.