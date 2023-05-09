Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar were recently honoured as the ‘Most Stylish Couple’ at an event and well, they clearly deserve that title. This lovely husband and wife duo have often set major couple fashion goals and it was no different at a recent event as well. Farhan and Shibani twinned in black ensembles and exuded sheer glamour with their edgy style. Shibani looked hot in a halter cut-out top and fitted pants that she paired with a long coat. She completed her look with minimum makeup, messy hairdo and high-heels. Farhan looked handsome as ever in a long shirt and dhoti pants that he teamed up with matching jacket. Those ankle boots gave him a dapper look. Farhan Akhtar Cuddles Wifey Shibani Dandekar in This Adorable Insta Pic!

Farhan Akhtar & Shibani Dandekar

Most Stylish Couple

