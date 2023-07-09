Gauahar Khan took to social media to share throwback pictures from her memorable baby shower ceremony. The actress looked absolutely stunning in a white ensemble paired with beautiful flower jewelry, radiating elegance and joy. In the caption, Gauahar expressed her gratitude towards people who made her pregnancy journey extra special. She thanked them for creating custom flower jewelry for her personal godh bharai ceremony and for traveling all the way from Pune to celebrate with her. Gauahar expressed her heartfelt appreciation and mentioned the immense love she felt wearing the jewelry. Gauahar Khan and Zaid Darbar Blessed With a Baby Boy, Actress Announces With a Post.