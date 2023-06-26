Gigi Hadid graced the prestigious runway of Jacquemus for their highly-anticipated spring 2024 fashion show held at the magnificent Palace of Versailles in Versailles, France. Her exquisite outfit featured a sleeveless sheer dress adorned with delicate floral embroidery and adorned with elegant tie knots running down the center. Underneath the sheer dress, Gigi showcased a bikini-style top and bottom, creating a seductive and fashion-forward look. To complete the ensemble, Jacquemus paired the outfit with lacey socks and square-toe shoes, adding a touch of sophistication and playfulness to the overall aesthetic. Leonardo DiCaprio and Gigi Hadid Reunite Over Dinner With His Parents- Reports.

Check Out The Pictures Here:

Gigi Hadid walks the runway during "Le Chouchou" Jacquemus' Fashion Show. pic.twitter.com/VTeMdO97O8 — @21metgala (@21metgala) June 26, 2023

gigi hadid walking for jacquemus "le chou chou" fall 2023 rtw pic.twitter.com/Vtv6Q8hUkU — ❦ (@thesoftestaura) June 26, 2023

