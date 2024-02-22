Hina Khan treated her Instagram followers to a delightful video showcasing her moving gracefully to the beats of a song. But that's not all—she's also slaying the ethnic fashion game like a boss. Decked out in a ravishing rani pink churidhar set paired with a matching dupatta, she's serving major style goals. Adding a touch of glamour, she accessorised with a stunning pair of gold and turquoise earrings. Her makeup was on point, featuring a flawless, radiant base complemented by hints of pink blush on her cheeks and eyes with a soft pink eyeshadow. She completed her look with a peach lipstick and beautiful kohl-lined eyes. Her neatly tied bun added the perfect finishing touch to her fab traditional look. Hina Khan Radiates Lady Boss Vibes in Royal Blue Coat and Oversized Pants! (View Pics).

Watch Hina Khan’s Video Here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 𝑯𝒊𝒏𝒂 𝑲𝒉𝒂𝒏 (@realhinakhan)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)