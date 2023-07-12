In a sizzling display of her boldness and confidence, Nikki Tamboli, well-known for her stint in the popular reality show Bigg Boss, has set the internet ablaze with her latest Instagram post. The glamorous starlet took to social media to share a scorching video, where she mesmerises her followers by flaunting her sensuous figure in a neon green bikini. The video showcases Tamboli's curves in all their glory, leaving fans in awe of her stunning physique. As the video quickly gained traction, netizens couldn't help but shower her with compliments and fire emojis, acknowledging her impeccable style and undeniable appeal. Jogira Sara Ra Ra: Nikki Tamboli Finds Herself Fortunate to Get an Opportunity to Work With Nawazuddin Siddiqui.

Check Out The Video Here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nikki Tamboli (@nikki_tamboli)

