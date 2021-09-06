Hollywood icon Kate Hudson made heads turn at the ongoing 78th Venice International Film Festival not once but twice. The 42-year-old How To Lose A Guy In 10 Days star wore two of the boldest colours – red and black on two occasions and it broke the internet. For the first look, Kate wore a daring cut-out black dress by Mônot to attend the Celebration of Women in Cinema Gala hosted by The Red Sea Film Festival. Kate slipped into a gorgeous sheer red dress from Piccioli’s Valentino Resort 22 collection for her movie Mona Lisa and the Blood Moon screening. Kate Hudson was styled by fashion stylist, Sophie Lopez.

Kate Hudson Attending The Celebration of Women in Cinema Gala

Kate Is Wearing This Ultra-Bold Outfit by Mônot

Kate Hudson wore a #Monot Fall 2021 cutout dress to the Celebration Of Women In Cinema Gala during the 2021 Venice Film Festival. #Venezia78 #BiennaleCinema2021 #WomenInCinema pic.twitter.com/hzfNCcrDAs — The Fashion Court (@TheFashionCourt) September 5, 2021

Check Out This Sensational Photo Shared by Kate Herself

Kate Hudson at The Mona Lisa and the Blood Moon Screening

She is Wearing Sheer Red Dress by Valentino

Kate Hudson wore a red #Valentino Resort 2022 sheer lace gown to the "Mona Lisa And The Blood Moon" premiere during the 2021 Venice Film Festival. #Venezia78 #BiennaleCinema2021 #MonaLisaAndTheBloodMoon pic.twitter.com/TyLIfIPdZL — The Fashion Court (@TheFashionCourt) September 5, 2021

