Tamannaah Bhatia is known not just for her films but also for her uber-stylish wardrobe choices. She loves experimenting with her looks and sure does a great job in impressing the fashion gods. Recently, the actor was spotted painting the town red in a red Ombre off-shoulder sheath gown at Jailer's audio launch. She kept her makeup minimum and opted for a golden colour heel. No doubt she is looking beautiful in these pictures. Jailer: Tamannaah Bhatia Sets Internet on Fire by Grooving to ‘Kaavaalaa’ Song’s Hindi Version ‘Tu Aa Dilbara’ (Watch Video).

Check Out Tamanaah Bhatia's Instagram Pics:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tamannaah Bhatia (@tamannaahspeaks)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)