The Greek God of Bollywood, Hrithik Roshan's picture from Dabboo Ratnani's 2021 Calendar is out! In the click, the superstar can be seen flaunting his hot-toned body. The monochrome photo is a perfect treat for all HR fans. Too sexy to handle, isn't he?

Hrithik Roshan For Dabboo Ratnani:

