Ileana D'Cruz is making sure that she has the best time vacationing in the Maldives. As after her peek-a-boo bikini glimpse, the stunning diva took to her Instagram and shared a full-fledged click wherein she could be seen slaying it in a two-piece. In the photos, she could be seen wearing a lavender bikini along with a beachy shrug. However, it's her 'DND' caption of the post that is fun. Seems like Ileana does not want anyone to disturb her me-time at the exotic locale.

Ileana D'Cruz Pics:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ileana D'Cruz (@ileana_official)

