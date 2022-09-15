Missing Andy Sachs from The Devil Wears Prada? Well, we caught her on the streets of New York Fashion Week 2022! Yes, Anne Hathaway looked exactly like her movie character's final look from the 2006 film. In her black turtle-neck jumper and chocolate brown leather jacket, she recreated Andy's style which stunned the fans on the internet. Even the sleek ponytail and fringe bangs made fans compare her with the 16-year-old movie. View pics of the American star that went viral on social media.

Anne Hathway Recreates The Devil Wears Prada Look at NYFW22:

anne hathaway referencing herself from the devil wears prada (17 years ago) while sitting next to anna wintour at fashion week… the grip she has on me pic.twitter.com/PSjod58WIG — matt (@mattxiv) September 14, 2022

Is that Andy Sachs?

Anne Hathaway recreates ‘Devil Wears Prada’ look while sitting next to Anna Wintour at New York Fashion Week. pic.twitter.com/RdkUfC09WG — Pop Base (@PopBase) September 14, 2022

Flawless!

SHE'S IS ART pic.twitter.com/qxiBLe9Mdb — best of anne hathaway (@badpostanne) September 14, 2022

She Rocks!

anne hathaway looks beautiful at michael kors fashion show in new york pic.twitter.com/8gdRrTgZtw — 2000s (@PopCulture2000s) September 14, 2022

