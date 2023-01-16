Janelle Monáe made heads turn with her stylish appearance at the 28th Critics’ Choice Awards. The Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery star showed off her sexy curves in a nearly see-through Vera Wang black dress. The high neck outfit with cut-outs at the hip even gave a sneak peek of her black thong. Janelle, who was honoured with the SeeHer Award at Critics Choice Awards 2023 ceremony, completed her look with heels, diamond earrings and rings, an updo hairstyle and chic makeup. Janelle Monáe Flaunts Unshaved Armpits in Bandeau Bra and Bikini Bottom; Singer Shares Her Bold and Sexy Photos on Instagram.

Janelle Monáe At Critics Choice Awards 2023

All About Janelle Monáe's Dress

View this post on Instagram A post shared by VERA WANG (@verawanggang)

