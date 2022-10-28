Janhvi Kapoor is all glam as she promotes her upcoming film, Mili, by giving some major cues to the fashion police with her sartorial picks and exuberant style statement! This time, the actress radiated elegance in the georgette green saree that was styled with an embroidered pastel blue blouse. She redefined beauty in the pastel green drape that came with multi-coloured threadwork. Janhvi rounded up her six yards with oxidised floral jhumkas and statement ring. View pics of the stunner in latest saree look! Janhvi Kapoor Stuns in Strappy Red Gown As She Steps Out in Style for the Promotions of Mili; View Pics

View Pics of Janhvi Kapoor in Green Saree for Mili Promotions:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Janhvi Kapoor (@janhvikapoor)

