Janhvi Kapoor is an active social media user. The gorgeous actress often shares stunning pictures of her on her social media handle. The Dhadak actress recently took to her Instagram handle to share a few extremely stylish pictures of her wherein she can be seen donning a hot and sexy orange bikini paired with a matching shrug. While sharing the same, she wrote, “May we start to walk lightly on this earth the way that other creatures do. May we recognise that our environment is the one thing that we all share.” Take a look:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Janhvi Kapoor (@janhvikapoor)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)