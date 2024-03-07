Janhvi Kapoor spread some love on social media, thanking her fans, followers, family, and friends for their heartfelt birthday wishes! She slays it in a breathtaking South Indian saree, oozing elegance with every click! The multi-hued saree is adorned with pink and purple hues and gold embroidery. Paired flawlessly with a matching shimmery blouse, she's a vision! Her makeup is super chic, with a touch of pink on her lips, eyes, and cheeks, adding to her radiant charm. She accessorises her look with ornate gold earrings, adding that extra sparkle! Topping it off with a half-up, half-down hairstyle adorned with orchid flowers, she's the epitome of elegance! Janhvi Kapoor Poses With MS Dhoni, Wife Sakshi in New Photos From Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant Pre-Wedding Festivities.

View Janhvi Kapoor’s Pics Here

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Janhvi Kapoor (@janhvikapoor)

