Jennifer Lawrence was elegantly outfitted for her latest Cannes Film Festival appearance. Dressed in a red gown, satin red stole and with a sleek diamond choker, Lawrence looked elegant and radiant at the same time. She kept her makeup minimal and we simply can't stop praising her.

Check Out The Pictures Here:

Jennifer Lawrence at the 2023 Cannes Film Festival pic.twitter.com/PWWIo9QKC8 — a (@thisisnotahmad) May 21, 2023

Check Out Another Tweet Here:

Jennifer Lawrence attends the "Anatomie D'une Chute" red carpet during the 76th annual Cannes film festival. pic.twitter.com/074mjtGrq5 — @21metgala (@21metgala) May 21, 2023

