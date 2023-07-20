Jennifer Lopez aka JLo tops the list the when it comes to fitness and fashion. The beauty has once again set internet on fire with her fit and fab avatar. JLo’s new pics from her morning workout outing has gone viral on internet. She has showed off her makeup-free look as she hit the gym in neon yellow tank top and snakeskin-print leggings. The tinted sunglasses and white sneakers completes her stunning workout look. The 53-year-old singer-actress has once again set major fitness goals with her well-toned physique. Jennifer Lopez Shows Off Her Sexy Curves in Monokini! See JLo’s Hot Pics From 4th of July Celebration.

Jennifer Lopez Flaunting Her Flawless Skin

(45 PHOTOS) Jennifer Lopez arriving at the Tracy Anderson gym in Studio City - July 19, 2023 📸https://t.co/FTGLHTSMsx pic.twitter.com/0wryigl2q6 — JLo Gallery (@jlogallery) July 19, 2023

JLo In Sexy Gym Wear

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Just Jared (@justjared)

