Actress Kajol brought weekend glamour with her Instagram post. Wearing a radiant golden saree paired with a matching halter neck blouse, she dazzled in dewy make-up and golden earrings. With a touch of humour, Kajol captioned the photos, "Just a girl standing in front of her wardrobe, asking for more gold.” Check her photos below! Kajol Devgan Flaunts Six Yards of Festive Ivory Brilliance That’s Also Worth Rs.28,500!

Check Kajol's Glamorous Golden Saree Look

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kajol Devgan (@kajol)

