Counted amongst the most brilliant actresses of her time for her remarkable cinematic tidings, Kajol has also etched a fine fashion journey. In recent times, Kajol's tryst with all things chic and elegant have notched up, courtesy fashion stylist Radhika Mehra who has only channelled Kajol's willingness into a steady mood of resplendent sarees, neo ethnics and on fleek contemporary styles. The recent round of festivities saw Kajol stun in an ivory saree with a pop of mustard yellow and neon pink borders. The saree by Nikasha was worth Rs.28,500 and paired off with minimal makeup and an elegant hairdo.

While on-screen, Kajol has immortalised quite a few saree moments, off-screen she continues to slay the saree vibe with one stunning six-yard after another as was evident from the promotions of her last release, Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior earlier this year. Kajol had us marvelling at yet another saree style, here's a closer look. Kajol Devgan Channeling Her Inner Spring Goddess in Yellow Is the Perfect Modern Traditionalist Ensemble You Need!

Kajol Devgan - Saree Sass

An ivory double panelled handwoven saree by Nikasha was paired off with a gold blouse featuring beautiful and long latkan. She teamed this look with statement earrings, an updo and minimal makeup. Kajol Devgan Flaunts a Rs.16,900 Worth of Six Yards of Floral Elegance!

Kajol Devgan (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior, a biographical period action film featuring Ajay Devgn, Saif Ali Khan, Kajol, Jagapathi Babu, Pankaj Tripathi and Sharad Kelkar in lead roles released in 3D on 10 January 2020. It garnered rave reviews and minted quite the moolah on the box office.

