Kareena Kapoor Khan spent a lovely afternoon with her friends Manish Malhotra, Karan Johar, and the Arora sisters, Malaika and Amrita. Pictures from their get-together were shared by Malhotra on his Instagram handle. While the pictures look stunning it is Kareena's outfit that caught our attention. She is seen wearing leather pants with a black top. She added a pair of big sunglasses to the look that made her stand apart from the rest of her friends.

Take A Look At The Photos Below:

