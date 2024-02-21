Kareena Kapoor Khan took to Instagram to share pictures of herself at the prestigious Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Award 2024. The actress effortlessly stole the spotlight in a dazzling gold outfit by ace designers Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla. The gold Anarkali gown featured intricate mirror work on the entire outfit. She wore a matching gold dupatta with it. She accessorised the look with an ornate ring and choker necklace. Her flawless makeup boasted a dewy, radiant base, hints of red blush and eyeshadow, and a nude peach gloss, which complemented her attire seamlessly. Her straightened hair, left loose, completed the elegant look. Kareena Kapoor Khan Radiates Elegance in Emerald Blue Mermaid Sequin Dress (View Pics).

View Kareena Kapoor Khan’s Pics From the Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Award 2024 Here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kareena Kapoor Khan (@kareenakapoorkhan)

