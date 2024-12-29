Kartik Aaryan is living his best days. The actor has grabbed headlines again. Now he is being paid a massive INR 50 crore for his lead role in Karan Johar’s upcoming film Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri, as per Filmfare. His market value has soared after the blockbuster success of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3. Commanding such a fee from Dharma Productions is a rare feat, cementing his position as Bollywood’s highest-paid young superstar. Directed by Sameer Vidwans and produced by Dharma Productions and Namah Pictures, the highly awaited film is slated for a 2026 release. Kartik’s incredible rise to stardom puts him among Bollywood’s elite actors. ‘Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri’: Kartik Aaryan Joins Karan Johar for a Rom-Com Delight (Watch Video).

Kartik Aaryan’s INR 50 Crore Payday for ‘Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri’ Makes Him Top Earner

