Katrina Kaif shared a video for the behind the scenes of a photoshoot in a stunning black and white striped dress and pointed toe heels. The Sooryavanshi actress flipped her hair and gave a wide smile as she posed for the cameras. She used "Late Night Talking" by Harry Styles for the video.

View Post Here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Katrina Kaif (@katrinakaif)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)