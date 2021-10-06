Keerthy Suresh is all set for the upcoming festival! As she shared stunning pics of herself decked in a red banarasi saree looking gorgeous. The ethnic outfit is from the clothing brand Bhargavi Kunam and comprises of little prints and a huge border in gold. This can definitely be your Navratri look for a day. Not to miss, the jewellery.

Keerthy Suresh in Saree:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Keerthy Suresh (@keerthysureshofficial)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)