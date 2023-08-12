No one can beat Kendall Jenner when it comes to fashion. The international model always managed to capture attention with her bold fashion choices. Recently, Kendall Jenner shared a picture of her latest outfit on Instagram, and we can’t get over it. She took the denim trend to another level with her latest outfit. Kendall can be seen wearing a short denim buttoned-down jumpsuit, showcasing her stunning neckline. She accessorized her outfit with a simple make-up look as she posed for her denim brand. Kendall Jenner Reveals That She 'Doesn't Feel Like a Kardashian' - Here's Why.

See Pic Here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kendall (@kendalljenner)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)