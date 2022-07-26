Khloé Kardashian has been putting her jaw-dropping body on display in bikini. The beauty has been sharing numerous pictures on Instagram from her vacation in Italy and she has set major beach-style goals. In her latest post, Khloé can be seen showing off her sexy beach body in blue bikini and mentions in her caption, “I swear I’m almost done with vacation photos.” Khloe Kardashian Is Open to Dating While Expecting Second Child via Surrogacy With Ex Tristan Thompson.

Khloé Kardashian On Vacay

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Khloé Kardashian (@khloekardashian)

