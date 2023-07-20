Khushalii Kumar too can’t keep calm as the film Barbie is all set to hit the theatres. Like many others, even she’s celebrating this month by showing off her ‘Barbie’ side and how! The Dhokha: Round D Corner actress showed her love for pink by donning hot pink bikini and teamed it up with a printed sleeveless shrug. Khushalii shared pics flaunting her toned bod in this sexy swimsuit. The pink lip colour, kohled eye-makeup and the subtle blush gave her a stunning beach look. Bhumi Pednekar Sets the Trend with Barbie Core Fashion in Shiny Pink Shirt and Trousers (View Pics).

Khushalii Kumar In Bikini

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Khushalii Kumar (@khushalikumar)

‘Barbie’

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Khushalii Kumar (@khushalikumar)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)