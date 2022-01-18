Kiara Advani has been sharing some stunning videos and pictures from her vacation in Maldives on social media. Taking to her Instagram handle, the Shershaah actor posted a sneak peek video of her stay at the desert island. The actress can be seen walking in a slo-mo video as she flaunts her curves in a white bikini. The rest of the video shows off the sea, the time she spent there and Kiara just soaking up the sun.

Take A Look At The Video Below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by KIARA (@kiaraaliaadvani)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)