Kim Kardashian wowed at the star-studded LACMA Film+Art Gala, donning a striking bright pink strapless gown and dramatic black gloves. The reality TV star exuded a Marilyn Monroe-inspired allure. Her look was elegantly complemented by a dazzling diamond necklace with a teardrop pendant, capturing attention and reminiscent of classic Hollywood glam. Kim later shared the stunning photos and a clip on her Instagram handle. Have a look! Kim Kardashian's Seductive Thigh-high Slit Dresses Will Make You Go Crazy For Her

Kim Kardashian's Instagram Post

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kim Kardashian (@kimkardashian)

