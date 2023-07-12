After visiting Dolce & Gabbana's Alta Moda fashion show in Puglia, Italy, on Sunday, the SKIMS founder, Kim Kardashian, 42, made a striking entrance in a black bridal ensemble complete with a sheer black veil. She topped the look with smokey brown eyeshadow, thick black eyeliner, and her trademark matte nude lip. Kim Kardashian shared pictures of her look on Instagram. Kim Kardashian Has an Encounter With a Ghost? Reality TV Star Shares Eerie Photo of ‘Woman in the Window’ (View Pic).

See Pics of Kim Kardashian's New Look:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kim Kardashian (@kimkardashian)

