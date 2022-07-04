Samantha Ruth Prabhu exudes her exquisite fashion in the most stylish manner. Recently, the South Indian beauty wore a glamorous red cutout top and pink pants for 'Koffee With Karan' Season 7 and gave major boss lady vibes. Indeed, she looked absolutely stunning in her beautifully-paired ensemble that went perfectly well with her subtle make-up. View pics of this sizzling beauty now! Samantha Ruth Prabhu Blames Karan Johar’s Films for Portraying Marriages Unrealistically on Koffee With Karan Season 7

Take a Look at Koffee With Karan Season 7 Guest Samantha Ruth Prabhu 's Sizzling Outfit:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Samantha (@samantharuthprabhuoffl)

