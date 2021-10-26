Wedding season is here and with this, we are sure you will be looking out for style inspirations for D-day. Now, in case, you happen to be a bride, look no further as Kriti Sanon is here to your rescue. The actress' recent bridal look for her upcoming film Hum Do Hamare Do is delicate and stunning. Styled by Sukriti Grover, the actress can be seen wearing a burnt orange lehenga set with embroidered dupatta. Not to miss, the minimal makeup and perfect accessories. Note it down, girls!

Kriti Sanon:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by S U K R I T I G R O V E R (@sukritigrover)

Here's A Close Up:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by S U K R I T I G R O V E R (@sukritigrover)

Stunning Pictures:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by S U K R I T I G R O V E R (@sukritigrover)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)