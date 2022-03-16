Kriti Sanon's latest OOTD for Bachchhan Paandey promotions is just wow. As the beauty for the day, was seen opting for an all-white look that comprises of a shirt which she teamed it up with a leather underbust skirt that features lace up details. Further, subtle makeup, red lips, heels and golden earrings is how she rounded her look. Kriti Sanon Weaves Floral Magic in a Printed Six-Yard for Bachchhan Paandey Promotions (View Pics).

Kriti Sanon Pics:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kriti (@kritisanon)

