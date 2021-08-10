Kylie Jenner enjoys a massive fan following on social media. She recently shared some sizzling pictures of her on social media and her fans are going gaga over her latest look. The diva is celebrating her birthday on August 10 and to promote her 24th birthday line for her own company Kylie cosmetics, she has posted two gorgeous pictures of her in a sexy golden bikini paired with a cover-up mini skirt. Take a look:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kylie 🤍 (@kyliejenner)

