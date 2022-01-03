Korean star Lee Dong Wook sizzles playing the character of a cop in his ongoing TV series Bad and Crazy. Having dressed as an officer, the actor looks absolutely charming and his fans go gaga over his extremely attractive style. He definitely sets the stage on fire with his voguish and handsome fashion that goes over and above his definition of being hot! So, before we spill the beans further, have a look at Lee Dong Wook's drool-worthy pics to fall in love with him again!

Take a Look at Lee Dong Wook Styled As A Cop For Bad and Crazy:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 이동욱 (Official_Instagram) (@leedongwook_official)

The Korean Star's Charm is an Ultimate Surprise!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 이동욱 (Official_Instagram) (@leedongwook_official)

Lee Dong Wook And His Endearing Fashion FTW!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 이동욱 (Official_Instagram) (@leedongwook_official)

Too Hot To Handle!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 이동욱 (Official_Instagram) (@leedongwook_official)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)