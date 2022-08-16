Liger pair Vijay Deverakonda and Ananya Panday are leaving no stone unturned to promote their next. As recently, both of them were spotted in Warangal, Telangana, twinning in black traditional attires wherein they posed for the lenses. While Panday was seen opting for lehenga-choli, it was Deverakonda who went the Pathani suit way. Liger: Vijay Deverakonda and Ananya Panday Go Desi in Chandigarh Ahead of Coka 2.0 Song Launch (View Pics).

Vijay Deverakonda and Ananya Panday:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ananya 💛💫 (@ananyapanday)

