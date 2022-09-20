Malaika Arora works her style in a way that's sexy AF! The Bollywood actress exuded hotness in recent Instagram post as she put her sartorial foot forward in body-hugging shimmery gown. The floor-length beige dress embellished with gold and silver sequins came from the racks of Elie Madi X Yas Couture. Malaika looked like a million bucks as she flaunted her enviable curves flawlessly and made jaws drop with her sexy outfit! Malaika Arora’s Sexy Thigh-High Slit Gown Channels Her Glamour and Takes Away the Monday Blues Perfectly; View Pics

View Pics of Malaika Arora in Body-Hugging Shimmery Gown:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Malaika Arora (@malaikaaroraofficial)

