Malaika Arora has set major fashion as well as fitness goals over the years. Be it for parties or casual hangout or vacay, she rightly knows how to make heads turn with her stunning avatar. Malaika has shared a picture on Instagram in which she can be seen flaunting her sexy back in a bikini. She has set the temperatures soaring with this post on Instagram. Malaika Arora To Write Debut Book on Nutrition, Says She Believes in the Comprehensive Well-Being of the Body.

Malaika Arora Hot Pic

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Malaika Arora (@malaikaaroraofficial)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)