Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 16 (ANI): After glamorizing the film industry with her sexy moves, Malaika Arora has added yet another feather to her cap!

Malaika is all set to become an Author. She will soon write her debut book which is going to be all about nutrition. The actor, who also serves as a judge on the reality show 'India's Best Dancer', will be sharing her wellness tips in the book.

Also Read | Raksha Bandhan Motion Poster Out! Akshay Kumar, Bhumi Pednekar's Film by Aanand L Rai To Hit the Big Screens on August 11 (Watch Video).

The book will offer a deep insight into what the actor eats on a regular basis. It will also touch upon some key food and eating habits related topics like the relationship between eating right and overall well-being, the challenges associated with food deprivation; the process of mastering discipline in eating with a guide on how to follow a good nutrition plan that aligns well your fitness goals.

Talking about the book, Malaika Arora said, "My goal has always been to facilitate ideas around health and wellness. The book will help us share our insights with people at large. I personally believe in the comprehensive well-being of our body. Concentrating on just one, does not support the other. So the idea is to promote good health inside out and we have barely scratched the surface as of now."

Also Read | Imtiaz Ali Turns 51: From Jab We Met To Love Aaj Kal; Check Out 5 Best Films by the Ace Director.

The book is being agented by The Sunflower Seeds literary consulting. Speaking about the project, Preeti Chaturvedi, said, "Health is a huge focus for the Indian readers. Malaika's overall level of fitness is a testimony to the principles of healthy eating that she lives by. While her followers have engaged with her on social media, the book will offer them a unique opportunity to understand the concept and details of healthy living in much greater detail in Malaika's terms."

For the unversed, Malaika is a fitness freak. She practices Yoga and Pilates regularly and is often spotted outside her Yoga Studio by the paparazzi. Malaika also has her own yoga studio named Sarva Yoga.

Last year, Malaika also launched her delivery-only food service 'Nude Bowls by Malaika'. She curated a menu for health-conscious people, adding a variety of flavours to it.

As far as her personal life is concerned, Malaika is currently dating actor Arjun Kapoor. The duo is often spotted by Paparazzi across the town. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)