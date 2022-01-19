Malaika Arora is surely ageing like a fine wine. As the actress' latest pics on Instagram are glam. In the clicks, she could be seen posing in a furry dual-toned mini-skirt paired with a sheer fitted top. She also teamed up her overall look with a black blazer. Indeed, she looks phenomenal in that daring outfit. Not to miss her striking makeup and curled hairdo.

Check It Out:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Malaika Arora (@malaikaaroraofficial)

Here's More:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Malaika Arora (@malaikaaroraofficial)

A Closer Glimpse:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Malaika Arora (@malaikaaroraofficial)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)